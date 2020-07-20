Embracing the changes. Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, has no problem discussing her pregnancy weight gain. The “Firework” singer, 35, wore an adorable crop top during a Zoom appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show, where she revealed she currently weighs 190 pounds.

In addition to jokingly calling herself “large Marge in charge,” Katy gushed that she’s “grateful” for her body during the Sunday, July 19 interview. “Going through this process you get a whole new viewpoint.”

Since making the exciting announcement in March, Katy has had a relatively easy-going pregnancy. However, the California native admitted “everything is swollen” in recent weeks. “My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell,” Katy explained, noting she can only wear sandals.

Even so, the Grammy nominee is keeping busy in anticipation of welcoming her baby girl sometime before fall. “I’m a very active woman … and during this time of COVID — and quite frankly an American revolution — I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record,” Katy explained. “I’m working really hard. The one blessing is I don’t have to travel extremely.”

Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram

During quarantine, Katy and Orlando have been spending plenty of quality time together. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, and “Roar” artist are “both foodies” and love to cook together, a source previously told Life & Style, adding Katy and Orlando “enjoy snuggling up on the couch in the evening and watching comedies on Netflix.”

According to the insider, Katy’s pregnancy has “definitely” brought the pair “closer” together. “Orlando reads a lot of poetry and loves surprising Katy with handwritten, romantic notes.” the source added. “He’ll leave them under a pillow or in one of her drawers for her to find. Orlando’s been more attentive than ever.”

The Lord of the Rings alum has a son named Flynn from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr. Orlando “can’t wait” for Flynn to “interact with his little sibling,” an additional source told Life & Style. How sweet!

