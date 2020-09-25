Busy bee! Katy Perry revealed what life is like being a working mother to newborn daughter, Daisy Bloom, on Thursday, September 24. News flash: It’s definitely hard work.

“Popular misconception: Being a mom isn’t a full-time job,” the 35-year-old wrote on Twitter, adding upside down smiling face, baby bottle and zany face emojis. “Part [Two]: When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do), it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off …’ she’s coming from a full-time job … of being a mom, LOL.”

Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram

The California native, who shares her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, seemingly wanted to make a point with her honest posts. “Part [Three]: Call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!” Katy wrote in a third tweet, before concluding with one more, “Part [Four]: I love my job.”

Despite the difficulties that come with first-time parenting, the singer is “enjoying every minute of being a new mom” and “adapting well,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in the days following the baby girl’s birth on August 26. “She hasn’t had much sleep and is pretty tired, but knows it’s part of the process. Her own mom, Mary, is helping out and Orlando is super hands-on.”

Thankfully, Katy has a great — and experienced — partner in the Pirates of the Caribbean alum. “Orlando knows what he’s doing, having gone through it all before,” the source noted.

Orlando’s 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, is also thrilled to be along for the ride. He’s “super excited about having a little sister to watch over,” the insider gushed. “He’s such a well-behaved child and both Katy and Orlando feel confident that he’ll be a great role model for Daisy.”

The happy couple’s sweet daughter has the cutest name and it seems the pair had the moniker in mind long before her birth. “They knew they were having a girl and drew up a list of their names before the birth,” the insider recounted. “But both agreed on Daisy. They think Daisy is such a pretty name for a girl and it obviously goes well with Bloom!”

Here’s to Daisy and her badass working mama.