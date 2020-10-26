Happy couple! Orlando Bloom shared never-before-seen photos of fiancée Katy Perry for her 36th birthday on Sunday, October 25.

“Happy Birthday, my love … Oh, the places we’ll go,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, captioned a slew of photos on Instagram, including the A-list duo in Egypt and another snapshot of them cuddling in bed. Some of the pictures appear to be from early in their romance because the “Roar” singer can be seen with dark hair, which she changed to blonde in 2017.

This birthday is very different for the American Idol judge since she just gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove on August 26. Luckily, the “Only Love” singer is “adapting well” to this new chapter of life, an insider exclusively told Life & Style shortly after Daisy arrived, and is “enjoying every minute of being a new mom.”

“She hasn’t had much sleep and is pretty tired, but knows it’s part of the process. Her own mom, Mary, is helping out and Orlando is super hands-on,” added the insider. “Orlando knows what he’s doing, having gone through it all before.” The Lord of the Rings actor, whom Katy got engaged to in February 2019, also shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando have been in baby bliss since welcoming their daughter. The proud dad revealed who his newborn daughter takes after during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on October 7.

“It was funny because when she first came out it was like, ‘Oh she’s me. It’s a mini-me, but fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect,” the Troy star explained. “Then, she sort of looked a bit like my mom. So, then I got a little bit confused because Katy is breast-feeding this mini-me slash my mom slash who’s she gonna look like next?”

Daisy is seemingly a nod to one of the tracks on Katy’s latest album, Smile, and the parents put a lot of thought into it. “They knew they were having a girl and drew up a list of their names before the birth,” the insider said. “But both agreed on Daisy. They think Daisy is such a pretty name for a girl and it obviously goes well with Bloom!”

Prior to the arrival of Daisy, Katy talked about her concerns when it came to welcoming a child amid the coronavirus pandemic, like not being able to have a baby shower and all the other unknowns. The “Dark Horse” singer “was nervous about the birth but everything went smoothly,” added the source. “She and Orlando can’t stop looking at Daisy and are so in love with her.”

It looks like Katy is in for an amazing year! Keep scrolling to see Orlando’s birthday tribute for his wife-to-be.