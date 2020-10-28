Saving her man! Katy Perry swooped in to help fiancé Orlando Bloom on Instagram Live after the actor experienced a few “hiccups” on Tuesday, October 27.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, admitted he’s “terrible” with social media as he tried to set up his livestream with former CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jessica Yellin. Needless to say, the “Daisies” artist, 36, got a kick out of watching her tech-impaired fiancé.

“How do I do this? How do I find Jessica?” Orlando asked Katy, who was standing off-camera. “Why don’t you come here and show me? By the way, it’s quite amusing because Katy’s here going, ‘Wait a second.'”

Courtesy Orlando Bloom/Instagram

The “Dark Horse” singer did eventually pop up on camera to say hello to fans as she helped Orlando connect to his guest. He later posted the video on his feed and noted there were a “few hiccups.” Luckily, Katy was able to help out!

The A-list couple has been in baby bliss since welcoming daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26. Katy is “enjoying every minute of being a new mom,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “She hasn’t had much sleep and is pretty tired, but knows it’s part of the process. Her own mom, Mary, is helping out and Orlando is super hands-on.”

The “Hot N Cold” singer and Troy actor are “adapting well” to this new phase of life, added the insider. Orlando also shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, so he was fully prepared to go into dad mode with the newborn. “Orlando knows what he’s doing, having gone through it all before,” the insider said.

The Lord of the Rings actor and American Idol judge got engaged in February 2019 after four years off-and-on together, and they are still head over heels for each other. Orlando shared a slew of never-before-seen photos of the couple to celebrate Katy’s birthday on Sunday, October 25.

“Happy birthday, my love … Oh, the places we’ll go,” he captioned the series of snapshots of the two through the years.

It looks like Katy and Orlando will always have each other’s backs!