Coparenting at its finest! Orlando Bloom‘s fiancée, Katy Perry, revealed that she and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr have a “close” bond during an Instagram Live chat on Tuesday, April 13.

“In our modern family, she’s probably the most health-conscious of everyone,” the 36-year-old singer said of the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 37. “One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son comes home with them in his backpack.”

Katy and her future husband, 44, welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove, in August 2020, while Orlando and Miranda — who were married from 2010 to 2013 — share 10-year-old son, Flynn. She also shares two children, sons Myles and Hart, with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, whom she wed in 2017.

The model previously spoke out about how well she and the pop star get along during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2020.

“I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing,” Miranda said at the time. “I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other.”

The mother of three also commended how well she and the couple coparent. “When it comes to special occasions, when we have to be together, we work it out so we have compromises [about] what is the best for our whole family,” Miranda noted. “We really do always think of what is the best thing for Flynn, and I just think that’s the most important thing.”

An insider told Life & Style in the days after baby Daisy’s birth that the preteen is “super excited about having a little sister to watch over.” The source added, “He’s such a well-behaved child and both Katy and Orlando feel confident that he’ll be a great role model for Daisy.”

The insider also revealed to Life & Style that the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer was adjusting nicely to motherhood. “She hasn’t had much sleep and is pretty tired, but knows it’s part of the process,” the source explained. “Her own mom, Mary, is helping out and Orlando is super hands-on. Orlando knows what he’s doing, having gone through it all before.”