Did Chrissy Teigen Get Plastic Surgery? See Photos of Her Transformation Over the Years

Chrissy Teigen has never been afraid to open up about her experiences with plastic surgery! Over the years, the Cravings author has talked about going under the knife a handful of times.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl admitted to getting a breast enhancement when she was 20. “I want them to be perky!” she told Elle in 2020 of her past motivation shortly before undergoing surgery to have her implants removed

While Chrissy once claimed, “Everything about me is fake except my cheeks,” she later said she was only joking. In 2017, she admitted to getting fat sucked out of her armpit area so that she would look better in sleeveless tops.

The TV host went on the defensive in June 2023 when a fan claimed her face looked “puffy” due to facial filler. She fired back, saying, “I gained weight.”

Scroll down to see Chrissy’s transformation over the years.