Not holding back. Chrissy Teigen stood up to her haters who criticized her “new face.”

Chrissy, 37, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 15, to share a screenshot from Instagram account beautybydrkay, which commented on the model’s appearance.

“This is not out of mean intentions,” text on the original post read alongside a recent photo of Chrissy. “It is merely here to discuss overfill and its possible consequences.”

Chrissy clapped back by writing, “‘No mean intentions’??? But to say this could be your face if you do it wrong.”

“You’re a piece of s–t,” she added, noting that her fuller face wasn’t the result of a botched cosmetic procedure. “I gained weight.”

The Cravings author also took the opportunity to put other trolls on blast by sharing mean comments about her on the original post.

“She’s a bad person so this is just her karma,” one social media user wrote. Another added that “she’s got the face she deserves.”

Chrissy highlighted that the account gave haters a platform to criticize her, captioning the screenshot, “Thanks for this @beautybydrkay.”

The mother of three’s post likely won’t surprise fans, as she’s been known to stand up to her haters in the past.

In May 2022, Chrissy reacted to an Instagram commenter who speculated that she lost weight as a result of “constant liposuction.”

After she shared a photo of herself rocking short shorts, one fan took to the comments section to note that they were “more interested in the legs!!” The comment influenced someone else to reply that she used “constant liposuction, trainers and good diet” to maintain her physique.

“‘Constant liposuction’ what are you even talking about lol,” Chrissy fired back.

While Chrissy denied regularly having liposuction, she has admitted to going under the knife in the past.

She previously showed off her results from buccal fat removal in September 2021. The procedure “removes the buccal fat pad, a naturally occurring pad of fat in the cheek hollow area,” according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

“I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” she explained in a video as she pointed out her defined jawlines. “I’m really seeing the results, and I like it.”

After tagging Beverly Hills based facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, Chrissy wrote, “No shame in my Dr. Diamond game.”

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously joked about her cosmetic procedures while talking to Byrdie in May 2017.

“Everything about me is fake except my cheeks,” she said at the time. “I’m not shy talking about that sort of thing. I have no regrets.”