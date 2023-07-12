A whirlwind! Former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with husband Ryan Dawkins, five months after they wed.



“This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!!” Clare captioned her Wednesday, July 12 Instagram announcement. “This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen! Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!”

Bachelor Nation stars like Becca Kufrin and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon rallied around the former Bachelorette in the comments section after learning about the exciting baby news.

“CONGRATS! Oh my goodness so incredibly happy for you all,” Becca gushed.

Clare and Ryan first started spending time together in September 2021 – the same month she split with season 16 Bachelorette winner Dale Moss, who proposed to the hairstylist just 12 days after filming for her season started in July 2020.

“This picture was taken exactly one year ago,” Clare captioned a photo posted to her Instagram Story in September 2022. “He asked me to dinner. I didn’t have an appetite. (Stressed & depressed) But I said yes to tea and a walk. Ended up laughing and smiling more than I did the entire last year combined.”

Clare Crawley/ Instagram

The pair kept their relationship on the down-low for nearly a year until going public on Instagram that same month, and in October 2022, Ryan popped the question to the California native, Life & Style confirmed.

“Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” the Mascot Sports CEO told Us Weekly. “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”

Ryan and the former reality TV personality tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Clare’s hometown of Sacramento on February 1, 2023, and just days after their nuptials, Clare hinted that she and her new hubby seemingly had babies on the brain.

After a fan asked her if there “are children in your future” during an Instagram Q&A, the Bachelor Nation alum replied, “Children are in my present.” Clare later clarified the comment in a separate Instagram Story, noting that her hubby has children from a previous relationship.

“That makes me a stepparent now to them and they are incredibly special to me,” the reality star wrote, adding alongside a heart emoji, “They count.”