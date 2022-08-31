Dad life! Blake Shelton is fully embracing the stepfather life to wife Gwen Stefani’s kids, taking his role “very seriously,” an insider tells Life & Style exclusively.

“He wants to be there for everything — sports games, family dinners, even homework,” the source says, adding, “It’s not a sacrifice, as far as he’s concerned, but a privilege.”

The “Hollaback Girl” artist, 52, shares her sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo Rossdale with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. For his part, the “God’s Country” crooner, 46, does not have children from his most recent previous marriage to ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

“[Gwen and Blake] learned a lot from their past relationships and have vowed to always prioritize each other,” the insider adds. “Whether that means taking time off or picking projects that allow them to stay closer to home.”

The “Nobody But You” duet singers officially tied the knot in July 2021 at his ranch in Oklahoma nearly six years after they began dating in November 2015. By that point in time, the two had split from their respective former spouses. Before they wed, Gwen had proudly showed off Blake’s strong bond with her sons, including through photos she has shared via social media of them spending time together at home.

Gwen has also paid tribute to her husband on every Father’s Day, proving that he was welcomed as a stepdad right from the start. In June 2020, Gwen thanked Blake for “helping [her] raise these boys” in a sweet Instagram post, which featured snapshots of the Oklahoma native and her sons.

Earlier that year, a separate source affirmed to In Touch that Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, were already “well-adjusted” to their mom’s romance with Blake.

“They feel like they have two dads,” the insider said in February 2020, referring to both Blake and Gavin, 56.

Blake has certainly lived up to his goals of being a great stepdad, as he has been spotted attending several of Gwen’s children’s sports games. Not only that, but the “Boys ‘Round Here” artist has spoken out about his relationship with them.

“I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys,” he told Lon Helton during the Country Music Radio Seminar in early March.

He then recalled how he reacted to embracing both Gwen and her children when they first got together.

“You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this,” Blake said. “I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day, I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”