A tight-knit family! Gwen Stefani wished her husband, Blake Shelton, a “Happy Father’s Day” in an adorable tribute with her kids.

“Happy father’s day @blakeshelton, we all love u sooooo much,” the “Hollaback Girl” artist, 52, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Sunday, June 19.

The gallery included old snapshots of Blake, 46, with her children Apollo, Zuma and Kingston Rossdale, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The first image was a black-and-white photo of the tight-knit bunch smiling. The next few slides featured fun moments between the “God’s Country” singer and the three boys, including one of Zuma, 13, playing baseball together.

“God really gave me you for the ups and downs,” Gwen added in her caption.

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Gwen’s adorable post comes just one month after the fan-favorite couple were spotted visiting her parents’ home over Mother’s Day weekend. For the special occasion, the California native rocked a pair of white boots with a matching long-sleeve shirt and a black skirt, whereas the Oklahoma native kept it casual with a charcoal collared shirt and a baseball cap.

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Blake has a solid bond with Gwen’s children, as he has even tagged along to support them for sporting events and other outings.

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The “Nobody But You” singers first met when Gwen joined the cast of The Voice during season 9 in 2014. They later started dating in November 2015 — four months after Blake filed for divorce from ex-wife Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage and three months after Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin, 56, following 13 years of marriage. Gwen and Gavin’s divorce was finalized in April 2016, meanwhile Blake’s divorce from Miranda, 38, was finalized in July 2015.

In February 2020, a source told In Touch that Gwen’s sons were already “well-adjusted” to their mom’s relationship with Blake.

“They feel like they have two dads,” the insider said, adding that Blake and Gavin “don’t have issues with each other.”

Four months later, Gwen shared a Father’s Day tribute to her then-boyfriend via Instagram, thanking him for “helping [her] raise these boys.”

In October 2020, the “Boys ‘Round Here” artist proposed, and the couple later tied the knot in July 2021 at Blake’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Nearly one year after they wed, Blake’s relationship with Gwen’s kids seemingly strengthened, as the “God Gave Me You” singer discussed how close he became with them in an interview with Lon Helton during the Country Radio Seminar.

“You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this,” Blake said on March 1 in reference to his relationship with Gwen and her sons. “I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”