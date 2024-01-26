Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s Kids Are Growing up Fast: See Kingston, Zuma and Apollo Today

Growing boys. Gwen Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale’s three kids are getting so big. While they don’t make appearances on their parents’ social media profiles often, the former couple never misses an opportunity to gush about their sons.

“My sweetest boy, you are the shine of my sun. I love everything about you,” the Bush frontman wrote via Instagram on son Zuma’s 14th birthday. “So happy you’re mine.”

The amicable exes first met in 1995 when Gwen’s No Doubt opened for Bush in London. They tied the knot in September 2002 in London and welcomed three boys together: Kingston, born in May 2006, Zuma, born in August 2008, and Apollo, born in February 2014. Gwen and Gavin finalized their divorce in 2016, and she moved on with Blake Shelton, whom she married in 2021.



Scroll through the gallery below to see what Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo look like now!