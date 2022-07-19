Gavin Rossdale Is a Proud Dad! Rare Photos of the Rocker and His 3 Sons With Ex-Wife Gwen Stefani

While fans get plenty of glimpses of Gwen Stefani with her three sons thanks to her high-profile marriage to Blake Shelton, it’s a rare treat when her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, shares photos with the three handsome boys he shares with his former wife.

The musical couple married in September 2002 after six years of on and off dating. Gwen gave birth to their first child, son Kingston McGregor James Rossdale, on May 26, 2006. She was on tour for the first half of her pregnancy, and announced she was expecting during a December 2005 concert in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

King got a little brother when the couple welcomed a second son, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, on August 21, 2008. Gavin and Gwen added a third child to their family when son Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale came along on February 28, 2014. The musical power couple split the following year in August 2015.

“We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible,” Gavin told The Guardian in July 2020, reflecting on his relationship with Gwen. “It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years, and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time, they’ll become more and more obvious.”

Gavin posts snapshots on special occasions such as his sons’ birthdays, holiday gatherings, or other times the singer has something he wants to say. The Bush frontman is always so eloquent in how he gushes about his love for his sons, as well as their special qualities.

In a May 2020 tribute to eldest son Kington on his 14th birthday, the proud dad shared Instagram photos of his oldest son and wrote in the caption, “What a journey with this young man. King, you blow me away. Such a kind, funny, smart, handsome, naughty, spirited, articulate, dynamic sapien. You’re so full of love and humor it feels like we got something right although the credit belongs to you.”

“You. You’re the love of my life. The eye of my apple. You know I do it all (mostly) for you and your siblings right?” he added. There’s nothing like having a songwriter as a father to guarantee thoughtful and emotional picture captions!

Scroll down for Gavin’s sweetest photos with his sons.