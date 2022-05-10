Gwen Stefani Looks Good in a Bikini ~No Doubt~! See Her Best Swimsuit Photos Through the Years

Her bod is bananas! Gwen Stefani has been making headlines in the music industry for more than two decades, getting her start as the lead vocalist and cofounder of No Doubt back in 1986. Over the years, The Voice former coach has proven both her immense talent and her ability to rock a bikini!

Throughout her music career, The Fullerton, California, native has had some iconic fashion looks, like the time she notoriously wore a blue bob with two buns and a matching blue fuzzy bikini top to the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Don’t Speak” singer received some backlash in 2014 for tweeting an old photo of herself and writing, “Chunky me 1983.” Regardless, there’s no doubt that Gwen, 52, knows how to rock any look — no matter how unique.

The stunning mother of three has been married to fellow former The Voice coach Blake Shelton since July 3, 2021. The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in Oklahoma after dating for six years, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

“Hey, [Gwen Stefani], thanks for saving my 2020 … and the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a ‘YES!’” the Billboard Music Award winner captioned the couple’s engagement announcement on Instagram in October 2020.

It’s clear the two are madly in love, as they continue to gush about one another since their wedding. The pair celebrated their first holiday season together as a married couple in 2021, with a source telling Life & Style exclusively at the time that Blake had planned an “unforgettable” Christmas and promised it would be “most memorable holiday.” He is also a great stepdad to her three sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it,” Blake, 45, shared at the Country Radio Seminar, according to People. “And every day, I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

Since Gwen’s days in No Doubt, she has found great success as a solo singer, closing out a three-year Las Vegas residency that was cut short amid COVID-19 in 2020. She has also been a judge on and off for NBC’s The Voice.

Keep scrolling to see some of Gwen’s best swimsuit looks through the years.