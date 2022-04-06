Happy wife, happy life! Gwen Stefani is opening up about her ‘”so fun” marriage and home life with husband Blake Shelton and revealing the sweet nickname he calls her: “Pretty Girl.”

“I didn’t make that up! He made it up,” Gwen, 52, revealed during a Wednesday, April 6 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It came during a game of “Burning Questions,” and the singer confirmed, “Yes, he calls me ‘Pretty Girl.'”

The “Sweet Escape” singer shared that she has an adorable nickname for her husband of nine months, which is “Blakey.” Not only that, her pet name has stuck and is used by others as well, as Gwen added, “We all call him Blakey.”

The Voice alum dished on their intimate July 3, 2021, wedding in Oklahoma, which was limited in size due to the pandemic. “It got really small. I had this fantasy of building like bleachers, but it got smaller and smaller, and as you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways,” Gwen explained about how she wasn’t able to invite as many people as she wanted.

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

But in the end, she was so happy with how just close friends and family were there to witness Blake and Gwen say their “I do’s” after nearly six years as a couple. “It was the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be.”

Gwen said everything has been smooth sailing since their nuptials. “The marriage is so fun! I’m so into it so I feel very blessed,” she exclaimed, adding of Blake, “He’s my best friend. We have so much fun.” Gwen was previously married to Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale from 2002 through 2015, when the pair split. The former couple share three sons: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8.

The No Doubt front woman explained how while she was appearing on Ellen, Blake was back at their Oklahoma ranch tilling soil for the couple to plant a spring flower garden, including daffodils, tulips and wildflower seeds. She then made the connection between the blooms and the couple’s romance.

“I think about all the different seeds that were planted in my life, these seeds of faith, the seeds of these wild ideas I had that actually came true and even the one to fall in love with Blake,” Gwen admitted, adding, “It’s crazy because now I’m gonna go back there and plant so many flowers and they’re gonna bloom, it’s so exciting.”