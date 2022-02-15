Gwen Stefani is still feeling the glow of her wedding to Blake Shelton, seven months after the pair tied the knot on July 3, 2021. She shared a rare, never-before-seen video from their reception of the newlyweds along with her youngest son, Apollo, getting sweet and loving kisses from his new stepdad.

The 52-year-old set the Monday, February 14, Instagram post to Blake’s love song, “We Can Reach the Stars.” The smiling couple were seated together at their reception, with Gwen still in her white Vera Wang wedding dress and veil and Blake, 45 in a white shirt, black vest and white bowtie, only removing his black jacket from the ceremony.

Gwen’s 7-year-old son Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, popped into the frame between the newlyweds, looking so happy. Blake lovingly put his arm around Apollo, pulling him in and giving his brand-new stepson a series of adorable kisses the cheek. Gwen absolutely glowed with happiness looking at the bond between her son and her new husband.

“The stars, the moon, my whole world,” Gwen captioned the precious video, and fans totally swooned over what an adorable and loving family unit she has.

“Love love this! Very happy you found the cowboy who loves you and the boys so much,” one follower wrote, while another gushed, “This video literally brought tears to my eyes!! It’s absolutely beautiful Gwen and Blake!!” A user added, “Love you 2 together and how much Blake loves your children. Just beautiful,” while one fan told Gwen, “You seriously light up and glow the way you look at Blake! What a beautiful love story. So happy for you two.”

“Blake treats Gwen’s kids like they’re his own,” a source told Life & Style prior to the pair’s nuptials. “He adores them, and they love spending time with him. Blake’s relationship with the kids won’t change much once he officially becomes a stepdad.”

Gwen had previously raved about Blake’s parenting skills when it came to Apollo and her other two sons she shares with Gavin, 15-year-old Kingston and 13-year-old Zuma. “He is a good dad, actually,” the former No Doubt frontwoman gushed about Blake during a September 2019 appearance on the Today show. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so, I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.’”