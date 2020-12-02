Now, that’s husband material. Blake Shelton “built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch” for his upcoming wedding to fiancée Gwen Stefani, a source revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 2. “He did it himself with help.”

According to the insider, the grand gesture was a “tribute to their love.” The “God’s Country” singer, 44, and the “Hollaback Girl” artist, 51, who began dating in 2015, announced their engagement in October 2020. Since then, the lovebirds are moving full speed ahead with planning their walk down the aisle!

“They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year,” the source added. Of course, Gwen’s children, Kingston, Apollo and Zuma, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, will be involved on the big day. After all, they’ve formed a special connection with Blake over the years.

Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, “can’t wait” for the Grammy nominee to be their stepfather, a separate insider previously told Life & Style. “He already had a close bond with the boys.”

Blake treats his soon-to-be wife’s kids “like they’re his own,” the source said. “He adores them, and they love spending time with him. Blake’s relationship with the kids won’t change much once he officially becomes a stepdad.”

Shutterstock

That said, it did take some time for the country crooner to realize the full magnitude of being a parent. “It’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy — but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that,” Blake expressed during a July 2020 appearance on Today.

Thankfully, since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, Blake, Gwen and the boys have managed to keep themselves happy and busy on the ranch. “The kids love taking Blake’s boat out for a spin on the lake and enjoy fishing and other activities that involve them catching their own food,” an additional insider told Closer Weekly in May. “If the weather’s nice, they’ll cook it on the BBQ afterward.”

We can’t wait to see Blake and Gwen say, “I do!”