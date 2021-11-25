Thankful! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are enjoying their first Thanksgiving as a married couple in their new Oklahoma house.

“We leave next week to go to Oklahoma, it’s a tradition,” the “Just a Girl” artist told ET on Wednesday, November 24. “My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding.”

Gwen, 52, and Blake, 45, wed in a private marriage ceremony in July, In Touch/Life & Style confirmed at the time.



“July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!!” Gwen wrote via Instagram on July 5. The post featured a sunset photo of Blake hugging Gwen in their wedding attire, and planting a sweet kiss on her head.

The “God’s Country” crooner wrote his new wife a song for his wedding vows. “Drop some good lines and help people write their vows – Team BS,” Blake captioned an Instagram montage post on November 18, which included multiple photos of the happy duo posing together.

The pair limited their wedding guest list due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Gwen included her children, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Shutterstock

The “Boys ‘Round Here” singer had the chance to spend time with Gwen’s kids at his ranch in Oklahoma when they quarantined together in May 2020.

“[Gwen] prefers being there because there’s more space and plenty of things to do to keep the kids occupied,” an insider told Closer Weekly that month. “The kids love taking Blake’s boat out for a spin on the lake and enjoy fishing and other activities that involve them catching their own food.”

Blake and Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, even got to use the “BBQ afterward,” to cook what they caught, the source added.

Since the children and Blake have grown close, the new blended family should enjoy their holiday together back in Oklahoma. The only difference is they’ll be celebrating in a new home this time around.

“We have a new house [in Oklahoma],” Gwen added to ET, while she was rehearsing for her performance in the upcoming Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration 2021 special, which is scheduled to air on Sunday, November 28 on ABC. “We have, like, a new life there. So, it’s gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited.”

The “Hollaback Girl” artist even shared what their big happy family could be eating for dinner, as they had cooked a “hot Cheetos turkey one year,” Gwen said. “Then this year I think they’re doing bacon-wrapped.”

“I know one thing is we never did mac ’n’ cheese, but we’re doing mac ’n’ cheese,” the “Rich Girl” singer added. “Every year I feel like we add something new in.”