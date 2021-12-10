Country holiday! Blake Shelton is planning the most “unforgettable” Christmas for his and Gwen Stefani’s first holiday season as a married couple, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s taking charge and promises it’s going to be the most memorable holiday.”

The country crooner, 45, is putting together an “old-fashioned Christmas in Oklahoma” for his bride, 52, her three kids, Kingston, Apollo and Zuma, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and both of their families, says the insider.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Blake and Gwen live part-time at his sprawling Oklahoma property, which they call the Ten Point Ranch. Their gigantic main house sits on over 1,000 acres in the rural state. Needless to say, their property is going to look gorgeous all dolled up for Christmas.

“The ranch is decorated to the hilt with lights, garland and trees everywhere you look,” teases the insider about the “Ol’ Red” artist creating a “magical winter wonderland” in Oklahoma. “He’s going all out with the trimmings — decorating the huge tree as a family, a country ham and all the fixings, Christmas carols playing, the works. He’s got presents for everyone, of course.”

Some things that Blake plans to spoil his stepsons with include “video games, gadgets and sports equipment.” As for Gwen, the “God’s Country” singer has a “diamond necklace” on his mind.

That being said, the “Nobody But You” singer is “like a little kid” and has “never been this excited about Christmas” amid his newlywed bliss.

“Married life is better than either of them ever expected … Being with Gwen just keeps getting better,” gushes the insider, noting the blended family is in for a “spectacular” holiday.

Blake and Gwen wed in July and love spending holidays in Oklahoma. The former No Doubt singer dished about their brood enjoying Thanksgiving in the country.

“We leave next week to go to Oklahoma, it’s a tradition,” the “Just a Girl” artist told Entertainment Tonight in November before Turkey Day. “My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding.”

Prior to that, the A-list couple spent a lot of time in Oklahoma while hunkering down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[Gwen] prefers being there because there’s more space and plenty of things to do to keep the kids occupied,” an insider previously told Closer Weekly about the Ten Point Ranch. “The kids love taking Blake’s boat out for a spin on the lake and enjoy fishing and other activities that involve them catching their own food.”