Carl Radke Net Worth: How the Summer House Star Earns Money

There have been many reported reasons for Summer House stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard calling off their engagement three months prior to their wedding. However, Carl shared insight into one disagreement in their relationship in an April 2024 episode of the reality show: his finances. According to the TV star, Lindsay was concerned about him not having a “real” job — but Carl’s reported net worth and influencer earnings are hardly small numbers.

What Is Summer House Star Carl Radke’s Net Worth?

Carl’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does Summer House Star Carl Radke Earn Money?

Carl opened up about his earnings as a social media influencer during the April 25, 2024, episode of Summer House. During a conversation with Kyle Cooke, he explained that he made “70 grand this year already doing paid posts.” Carl admitted that this was less than Lindsay made as an influencer, noting that he didn’t earn as much because he wasn’t “a woman.”

“I don’t have as many followers. She’s made 150 [grand],” he said.

Carl, who graduated from Harvard Business School in 2015, has also dabbled in acting and producing on top of his reality TV work. However, he’s mostly settled into the sales realm, working with Kyle on the Loverboy cocktail brand. After leaving the company in 2023, Carl announced his return to work on Loverboy’s non-alcoholic product.

Additionally, Carl announced a new consulting and media company called Radke Boys in March 2024. “The idea I had was to honor my brother and continue to carry on his legacy of wanting to help people but also have a place for my professional passions in business, public speaking, film, and wellness,” he wrote on Instagram. “My goal is also to offer help through my experiences, encouraging open dialogue about sobriety and mental health, and to be an inspiration for personal growth and transformation.”

Carl Radke Says Lindsay Hubbard Was ‘Worried’ That He Didn’t ‘Have a Job’

During the April 25, 2024, episode of Summer House — which was filmed before the wedding was called off — Carl told Kyle that Lindsay seemed to be “really worried” about the fact that he didn’t have a “job” despite his work as an influencer.

“It’s a turn on for her if I have a hustle and a passion, and I’m like, ‘I feel like I’ve been hustling, and I have things going on, and I am working on stuff,’” he said, pointing out that her PR business is “deactivated.”

“The way she views it is her bringing in the brand deals is what her career is, but that’s not a career,” Carl continued. “It definitely hits my ego, this narrative that I’m not doing anything or not making money. It’s kind of ridiculous.”

In a confessional, Carl admitted, “The way I know Lindsay is this independent, career, badass woman. Now, it sounds like she wants to be a stay-at-home mom and raise the family, and that’s amazing. But I don’t have the wallet right now to support big family and all of a sudden you just stay at home. It’s a lot of pressure for me.”

Carl and Lindsay called it quits in August 2023, with Lindsay later admitting she was “blindsided” by the engagement ending.

“He blew up my entire life,” she told Us Weekly in November 2023. “I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on.”