What Is Summer House’s Kyle Cooke’s Loverboy Drink?

Summer House star Kyle Cooke has always had a knack for business. Thankfully, his reality TV presence on the hit Bravo show ​helped Kyle ​launch the health-conscious seltzer brand, Loverboy. The Maryland native spent a hefty chunk of change to launch the business in 2018 and it has since earned millions of dollars in sales.

What Is Kyle Cooke’s Drink Loverboy?

Loverboy is a sparkling hard tea that is made with zero sugar and is 90 calories per can. The buzzing drinks are sold in party packs that include flavors mango pear, black cherry vanilla, half & half, pineapple hibiscus, lemon iced tea, strawberry lemonade, white tea peach and hibiscus lime.

“We made a zero sugar sparkling hard tea because nothing like it existed,” the Loverboy’s website reads. “It starts with the perfect blend of organic brewed tea, botanicals, juices and monk fruit combined with the smoothest tasting gluten-free alcohol that we could find.”

When Did Kyle Cooke Launch Loverboy?

The Bravolebrity released the tasty refreshments in 2018, one year after his debut season on Summer House. Loverboy got nationwide recognition when his castmates Amanda Batula, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, West Wilson and Jesse Solomon consumed the drink on the show.

“When we filmed the first season of Summer House in 2017, I was working on a nutrition coaching app. I’d been trying to figure out a way to incorporate it into the show, but it was almost impossible to include it organically — plus, it didn’t really go hand in hand with a show about partying in the Hamptons,” Kyle explained to Business Insider in February 2023, noting that their audience cared the most about what alcohol they were drinking. “We’d generated incredible exposure for brands like Whispering Angel and Twisted Tea because we were drinking them every episode. I figured, what if I create the first better-for-you hard tea? Tea adds flavor without adding calories, and less sugar equals less of a hangover.”

Kyle’s wife and costar, Amanda, works as Loverboy’s creative director. Carl previously worked as the VP of Sales, but left the business in 2023 after he entered his sobriety journey two years prior.

How Much Money Has Kyle Cooke Earned From Loverboy?

Like any entrepreneur, Kyle put his own money into the brand. The Traitors alum coughed up $100,000 of his own money to turn Loverboy from an idea to a reality.

In 2022, Loverboy generated over $16 million in sales, according to Forbes. By the time February 2023 rolled around, Kyle revealed how much money the brand made.

“Now, we’ve generated about $38 million in total sales and work with over 150 distributors across 44 states — but I definitely faced my fair share of obstacles along the way,” he told Business Insider.