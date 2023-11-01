Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard broke her silence two months after her shocking split from Carl Radke, as the former couple called off their engagement just three months before their wedding .

“I was completely blindsided. He blew up my entire life,” Lindsay, 37, told Us Weekly on November 1. “I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on.”

The Summer House cameras caught the couple’s breakup on film and fans can expect to see that play out ​in season 8, but Lindsay said that their split didn’t happen during the original filming schedule.

Calling Carl’s decision “humiliating,” the Hubb House PR founder said, “It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Lindsay confirmed that she and Carl, 38, argued a “couple” of times over the summer, but she clarifies it was nothing drastic. “Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would’ve been so drastic as to break up. It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused.”

The couple first met when Summer House premiered in 2016. However, both were in relationships at the time and had a strictly platonic relationship. In season 4, Carl and Lindsay attempted to become something more than friends, but it was short-lived. She continued to be a constant source of support for Carl during his sobriety, and the two sparked rumors of a potential relationship after fans saw their 2021 Halloween costumes. In January of 2022, Lindsay officially confirmed that she and Carl were dating again. During Summer House season 7, Carl proposed to Lindsay at Southampton’s Dune Beach, and the two began planning their wedding shortly after.

Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Carl’s proposal to Lindsay served as a big focus during ​season 7, alongside her crumbling friendship with costar Danielle Olivera. Danielle, 34, initially became angry at Carl and Lindsay’s engagement, and her reaction caused a big rift in her friendship with Lindsay. Since the split, however, the two have reconnected and are close once again.

“She really has been so incredible in this entire process,” Lindsay said of Danielle. “I had a great time rebuilding my friendships with different girls in the house, and they were there for me throughout the summer. Whenever something happened with Carl, they were right there to validate me and give advice. It became a story about sisterhood.”

However, it looks as though the reality star is finally getting the closure she needs and is ready to move on with her life. Even though her dream to get married and have children didn’t come true with Carl, she’s still open to finding love again.

“I will never give up on love,” Lindsay said. “I have a very big heart; I’m not going to shut myself off from somebody else who would appreciate it.”