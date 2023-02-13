The downfall of a friendship. Danielle Olivera teased that Summer House season 7 is going to be a “shocking” one, seemingly alluding to her falling out with costar and former BFF Lindsay Hubbard.

“I was absolutely surprised. I walked into this summer thinking that we were all good, everything was great, we were best friends,” Lindsay told Page Six of the feud during a live recording of the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast in February 2023. “It turned out that there was a lot more that she had to say … and not to me.”

Fans will watch the downfall of Danielle and Lindsay’s friendship during Summer House season 7, but what do you need to know about their feud so far? Keep reading for all the details.

Are Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard Friends?

Ahead of the Bravo show’s seventh season, the reality stars were the best of friends. However, things went down between them amid the filming of Summer House. That being said, Lindsay doesn’t know exactly where things went wrong.

“I look forward to figuring that out along with the viewers, because I spent my entire summer just very confused,” she told Us Weekly in February 2023. “I would never have guessed that this is where our friendship would’ve ended up.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lindsay admitted she and Lindsay are “not in communication” after Summer House season 7 finished filming.

“I think we both needed a lot of time to process our feelings and emotions,” the Bravo star added. “A lot happened, a lot was said this summer that I don’t know if I’m over quite yet. So, until I can get to the point within myself where I’m even ready to forgive somebody, there’s no point in talking until I’m ready.”

Why Are Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard Fighting?

That being said, Lindsay speculated that her engagement to Carl Radke was “the straw that broke the camel’s back” of their friendship.

“All summer, I’m listening and hearing all these hurtful things that she’s saying about us,” the publicist added. “It seemed like she was very supportive of us walking into the summer and then, all of a sudden that didn’t happen, and her dialogue became the opposite of that.”

Initially, Bravo viewers started to speculate in August 2022 that the girls were feuding after Danielle didn’t send a congratulatory message to Lindsay and Carl following their engagement.

“Social media is a strange animal. I think that I was just exhausted from summer. I’m juggling so many things. I am obviously very, very happy for them,” Danielle explained to Us Weekly in September 2022. “I did not see it coming. But who could not love love?”

Will Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard Reconcile?

Never say never! Lindsay, for her part, has no idea what the future will bring.

“I don’t think anything is ever beyond repair in life. I don’t think any relationship unless it’s, like, extremely abusive is beyond repair,” she told Us Weekly. “I do hope that we can understand each other, maybe, from watching the show.”