Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice admitted she regrets not preparing her husband, Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas, for fame before he made his reality TV debut.

“I feel bad for him. Poor guy had to go through people hurting him in my world,” Teresa, 52, told Us Weekly when asked how she prepared Luis, 49, for reality TV stardom. “I’m sorry.”

Meanwhile, Luis admitted he “didn’t do enough research on the show before [he] got on.” He continued, “I just led with my heart.”

Luis then noted that they weren’t surrounded by any “superficial people” while attending Mend Skincare Presents: Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon by Laifen & Ticket2Events bash in Southampton, New York, on July 20, adding that they were both in “good” spots.

The couple tied the knot in August 2022 at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey. As they prepare to celebrate their second wedding anniversary, Teresa and Luis told the outlet that they’re traveling to Mykonos, Barcelona, Ibiza and Bodrum, Turkey, for a 20 day trip.

Luis has found himself at the center of drama on the Bravo show and he has butted heads with many of the other stars and their spouses.

Teresa is also no stranger to drama on the series, and the issues haven’t slowed down during the current season 14. During a recent episode, Margaret Josephs claimed that Luis had “p—ed” his wife’s money away.

“He didn’t sign up for this,” Teresa fired back. “[Luis] met [me] not thinking that a lot of my cast members were gonna attack him on my show, which they did because they were trying to get to me. And they knew they didn’t have anything on me, so instead they figured, ‘Let’s hurt the person she loves,’ and that’s what they’ve been doing.”

In light of the drama, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the longtime star “might not want to come back” for season 15.

Meanwhile, an additional source revealed to Life & Style that the network might have to choose between Teresa and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga amid their ongoing feud. “The situation is unsustainable,” the insider claimed. “Bravo has to pick one. The season 14 reunion was already canceled because these two can’t even be in the same room together.”

After noting that Teresa and Melissa, 45, “can’t film a reunion” together, the source said it was “clear” that they wouldn’t be able to star on a new season together.

“Melissa and Teresa are acting like children,” the insider continued. “Their vendetta against each other is more important to them than the show. If they’re not careful, they both might get the boot!”

Sara Jaye/Getty Images

The season 14 reunion was canceled in June, while producer Andy Cohen opened up about the decision during an episode of Radio Andy’s “Reality Checked.”

“It is one of those classic Jersey finales that people will be talking about for a long time to come,” Andy, 56, explained. “When all of us producers saw the last cut of the finale, we all came to the decision separately, and then we talked. We all had the same thought, which is the finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one.”