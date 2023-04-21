Two cryptic videos of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Luis “Louie” Ruelas have circulated online since he made his reality TV debut. Keep scrolling to learn about the clips, read claims about the most recent clip’s release and more.

What Happens in the Cryptic Video of ‘RHONJ’ Star Luis Ruelas on the Beach?

Cryptic footage of Luis on the beach with a group of men was uploaded on YouTube in February 2022.

In the video, Luis was seemingly asking an ex to marry him as he was surrounded by a group of shirtless men that he called his “brothers.”

“I love you and I love our family together. I love our children,” he told the mystery woman. “And I hope you receive this message well.”

The reality star added that he hopes to “come home to you and have the chance and opportunity to talk to you and share with you my experience in my life.”

Luis began to cry before adding, “I love you. I’m sorry I made mistakes and held myself back and held my truth inside.”

A man in the background asked Luis several questions, including how he will prove to the unidentified woman that he’s willing to change. “I’m going to propose to you and get married,” Luis said. “If that’s OK with you.”

What Happens in the Cryptic Video of ‘RHONJ’ Star Luis Ruelas Crying?

The second clip began to circulate on April 18, 2023, when fan account @bravosnarkside shared it on Instagram. In the clip, Teresa Giudice’s husband implied he has inside knowledge about the clothing company Rue La La.

“I was a lost soul, you know, I’m in the parking lot right now. I’m walking into this building, Rue La La, what’s right behind me, and it’s like, why is it [spelled] R-U-E-L-A? It’s a joke, you know, nobody knows that,” he said as he wiped tears from his face. “And my last name is Ruelas.”

After pointing of the “amazing things I’ve done,” Luis added, “All of it together does not amount to what you’ve, you’re doing to me, and what you’re allowing me to have with you … so special.”

“Some people wake up today, feel like I lost a half a billion dollars yesterday, and I didn’t feel it anywhere in my body,” the Bravo star said.

J Mayer/Shutterstock

Why Was the Cryptic Video of ‘RHONJ’ Star Luis Ruelas Released?

After Luis’ video about Rue La La was released, Instagram account @allrhonjfacts alleged that the clip began circulating online as a “reunion tactic” for Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga. The video was shared before the season 13 reunion for RHONJ is set to be filmed.

According to the Instagram account’s source, Luis’ ex leaked the clip in an attempt “to hurt [Teresa] and Louie.”