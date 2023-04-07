The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Husbands, Boyfriends Are Rich! See Their Net Worths

The men may not be the housewives, but they’re a central part of the show! Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler each have their own husbands or boyfriends in their lives who makes their own income. And while the women rake in some serious cash from their side hustles and from RHONJ, their partners also have substantially high net worths. So, who makes the most money?

Jennifer and her husband, Bill Aydin, have a combined net worth of over $11 million, per several outlets. The couple live in a stunning estate that reportedly costs around $3 million, and Bill makes about $100,000 per year in earnings from his practice, Aydin Center for Plastic Surgery, per Sportskeeda.

Jackie’s man, Evan Goldschneider, is also a top earner. The adjunct professor has an estimated net worth of $7 million, multiple outlets have reported, and works as the managing director at MWC Group, per his LinkedIn profile.

“Founding partner of an alternative investments advisory firm that provides consulting advice and comprehensive client relations services to a select number of alternative investment clients,” Evan’s personal description reads. “Raised significant assets from a variety of institutional investors for managers on platform.”

Although the dashing businessmen make a whole lot of dough, Dolores’ love, Paul Connell, left a lasting impression with Bravo viewers after they got a glimpse at his opulent digs in an April 2023 episode. The entrepreneur’s home was the location of a get-together for the ladies in a scene on the show, and no one hesitated to gush with compliments over his his New Jersey crib.

“Where am I? The Taj Mahal? Wow,” Jennifer F joked to Dolores. “If Paulie would look at me twice, I would dump your ass. I’d be like, ‘Dolores who?’”

Despite Paul’s upscale modern home, Dolores is only focused on her and her man’s happiness and future together.

“Besides his dashing good looks, Paul has a heart of gold and a truly intelligent and witty way about him,” the businesswoman exclusively told Life & Style in February 2023. “Since the beginning of our relationship, he has taken such a direct role in my life, always looking out for me and my family’s best interest, no matter how busy he may be with his endeavors. I consider myself very lucky to have met him and am really enjoying our time together.”

All of the Real Housewives love and cherish their respective partners way more than the money they make, but fans, of course, love getting a glimpse into their wealthy lifestyles from time to time.

