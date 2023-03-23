The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 cast members differ in many ways — especially in terms of their net worths! Although the reality TV stars likely make a generous amount from the hit Bravo series, they have other means of income outside of the show.

Longtime Bravolebrity Melissa Gorga is worth an estimated $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to her time on the show in addition to her husband Joe Gorga’s real estate business.

Apart from living the reality TV life, the New Jersey native also released her book, Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage, in 2013, as well as multiple singles such as her famous song, “On Display,” in 2011.

Melissa is also a business owner, having opened her Montclair, New Jersey, boutique in 2015 after her husband built the establishment.

Newcomer Rachel Fuda has an estimated net worth of $400,000, according to multiple outlets. However, this isn’t an indication that she can’t increase her earnings during her time on the show! After all, other stars including Teresa Giudice started raking in more dough the longer they spent time in the cast. Despite managing her large debts, Teresa reportedly makes around $62,000 per episode.

On top of landing her spot on RHONJ, Rachel chose to remain in the family business by assisting her husband, John Fuda, with his local companies, Valet King and Fuda Tile.

Additional cast member Jennifer Fessler, who joined season 13 in early 2023 along with Rachel, has a sky-high net worth. Although she is new to the Bravosphere, she is worth an estimated range between $2 and $2.5 million, per several outlets.

It should come as no surprise to fans why Jennifer makes the big bucks because she works as the CEO of the shoe company F Major. Prior to her working in this executive position, Jennifer worked as a recruiter for companies such as Pivotal Search Group, Polo and Whole Foods, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Since Jennifer previously knew Teresa in the past, the two reality stars have shown their support for one another. In July 2022, Jennifer gave her pal a shoutout via Instagram, thanking Teresa “for [the] support” she extended for her shoe brand.

