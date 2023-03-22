Making a name for herself! Jennifer Fessler made her Real Housewives of New Jersey debut during the show’s 13th season and has been making headlines ever since.

Before joining the show’s cast, the New Jersey native revealed that she’s “watched lots of the franchises” so has “high hopes” for a possible reconciliation between costars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga once the reunion rolls around.

“I’ve watched lots of reunions where at the end, or maybe not even at the end, but you hear someone will say, ‘Listen, I would be there for any one of these women.’ There is a sisterhood here. So, I like to think that that’s true in New Jersey,” she told HollywoodLife in February 2023. “I mean, I think things do change. I think that’s part of what makes Housewives so great is that you can actually see recovery. And in some of my friendships, and everybody has friendships that unfortunately that dissolve, but here, you’re in a situation where you’re going to be together continually regardless. So I think that it helps to facilitate sometimes making up.”

While she may not have been on the show for too long thus far, Jennifer is still killing it when it comes to making money from the Housewives franchise. Keep reading for details on her net worth.

What Is Jennifer Fessler’s Net Worth?

The new Bravo star’s net worth is reported to be anywhere between $2 million and $2.5 million, according to multiple outlets.

What Is Jennifer Fessler’s Job?

Jennifer is an entrepreneur who currently works as the CEO of the shoe company F Major.

“We dye our grays, we slather sunscreen, and at 52, we have enough experience to know what turns us on — and we’ve never felt hotter. But the airbrushed versions of sexy sold by designer shoe brands no longer feel true to us,” the F Major website reads about Jennifer and her cofounder, Shari Friedman. “We don’t need 5-inch stilettos with rhinestone straps! We don’t need closets bursting with shoes we can’t wear. And we certainly don’t want to settle on clunky comfort pumps or surrender to kitten heels. All we need is a sexy black heel we can wear with everything.”

Per her LinkedIn profile, the reality star previously nabbed jobs as a recruiter for Pivotal Search Group, Polo and Whole Foods.

How Was Jennifer Fessler Cast on the ‘RHONJ’?

Her friendship with Margaret Josephs led her to a role on the reality series.