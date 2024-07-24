A new generation of dancers and dance moms are about to show off their moves and get into plenty of drama on Dance Moms: A New Era. What is the reboot about, who is in the cast and when does the new show premiere?

What Is ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ About?

Following in the footsteps of Lifetime’s Dance Moms, the new series follows eight mother-daughter duos as they work with instructor Glo Hampton, who is also known as Miss Glo, at Studio Bleu Dance Center in Ashburn, Virginia.

Glo has set out to help the dancers hone their craft while competing at a national level. Similar to Abby Lee Miller’s students at Abby Lee Dance Company, Glo’s students and their mothers will likely find themselves involved in drama as they compete against the best dancers.

Who Is in the ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ Cast?

Glo is taking on Abby’s role as the leader of the Bleu Junior Elites team. She has served as a national judge for Dance One and has trained students that went on to dance professionally on Broadway and in music videos, tours and movies.

One of the dancers that will appear on the show is Ashlan, who is the daughter of Lisa and has danced with Glo for six years. Ashlan loves several dance styles including jazz, contemporary and hip hop, while Lisa has used her corporate experience to organize her daughter’s dancer lifestyle.

Tammi’s daughter, Audrey, has been training with Glo since she was 4 years old. Audrey has performed on Broadway in The Music Man, and is a Rising Star recipient at Universal Ballet Competition. Meanwhile, Tammi is a former teacher who now dedicates her time to make sure Audrey succeeds.

Bellatrix is Roxce’s daughter and has been dancing with Glo since she was 5. In addition to dancing, Bellatrix takes vocal lessons to improve her performance skills and hopes to ultimately become a Broadway star.

Isabella, who is affectionately nicknamed “Smiley,” moved with her family from Miami to Virginia to train with Glo. Her mother, Domenica, is also an athlete and nearly competed in track at the Olympics. However, her track career wasn’t meant to be and she now uses her athletic passions to support Isabella’s dance career.

Leslie’s daughter Leilah has been dancing with Glo since she was 5, and has shined as a competitive dancer ever since she got her first solo when she was 7. Leslie stays busy as a working mother to three kids, though doesn’t let her hectic schedule stop her from supporting Leilah’s dance career.

Hulu

Lily, Corine’s daughter, is trained in ballet, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, tap, hip-hop, musical theatre and acro. She’s known for her ability to tell emotional stories and connect with audiences. Additionally, Lily is set to launch her own dancewear line called Oh La La Dancewear in 2025.

Another performer is Gina, who has been dancing since she was 6 and has won several competitions and awards over the years. She is supported by her mother, Jing, who believes that everyone can benefit from taking dance lessons.

Glo’s team is complete with Mina, who has been dancing since she was 4. She has a passion for ballet and aspires to one day become a professional ballerina. Mina is the daughter of Min, an IT pro who supports her daughter’s passion for dance.

What Happens in the ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ Trailer?

The first trailer, which was released on July 18, teases Glo’s complex relationships with her students and their moms, while fans also get a glimpse into her intense training techniques.

When Does ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ Premiere?

Dance Moms: A New Era premieres on Hulu on August 7, 2024.