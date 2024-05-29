Dance Moms alum Kelly Hyland revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. What has she said about her diagnosis and has she shared updates about her health?

What Kind of Cancer Does ‘Dance Moms’ Star Kelly Hyland Have?

Kelly announced she had been diagnosed with invasive carcinoma grade 3, a type of breast cancer, in May 2024.

“Invasive ductal carcinoma grade 3 is high-grade cancer. It’s the most aggressive type and more likely to spread and grow faster,” according to the Cancer Center website. “These cells have lost many of the characteristics of normal breast cells and appear very different under the microscope.”

How Did ‘Dance Moms’ Star Kelly Hyland Learn About Her Cancer Diagnosis?

The former reality star opened up about her diagnosis while speaking to E! News on May 29, 2024.

“The first red flag was my significant weight loss,” Kelly explained. “I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for my dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss.”

Kelly eventually found a lump in her breast in March 2023 during a self examination at home, and booked a mammogram to have it checked out. “I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean,” she said. “However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass.”

The biopsy confirmed that the mass was malignant, which left Kelly in shock and “scared of the battle [she] knew [she] was about to face.”

How Did ‘Dance Moms’ Star Kelly Hyland Tell Her Kids About Her Cancer Diagnosis?

Kelly – who shares adult kids Brooke, Josh and Paige with ex-husband Randy Hyland – explained she wanted to tell her family about the diagnosis in person. However, the Florida resident was forced to make a phone call because her kids reside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“I did a four-way call with all of my kids because I wanted to tell them at the same time and make sure they were all given the same information,” she explained. “[It] was a very hard conversation for all of us.”

Paige admitted she sensed something was wrong when her mom asked to schedule the call. “I had an instant gut feeling something was off,” she told the outlet. “As soon as she told us the bad news, I felt like I was in shock and then quickly hit with a whirlwind of emotions. Not only was I scared, I was angry, sad and confused why this would happen to someone as amazing as my mother.”

Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for Lifetime

The diagnosis was especially difficult, as their grandmother died following her cancer battle in 2019. “I understood the long road we had ahead of us and it pained me to imagine my mother having to endure that same feeling,” Paige added.

“We watched my Nana battle cancer for years so I knew that we were at the start of a very long and challenging road,” Brooke chimed in. “I hated that I had to watch another important person in my life go through it.”