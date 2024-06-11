Corinne Olympios explains how the new dating reality show Second Chances is different from The Bachelor franchise during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

“It’s just two totally different shows,” Corinne, 32, tells Life & Style while discussing bspoketv’s Second Chances.

While reflecting on The Bachelor, she points out that the contestants are living together at the mansion and that the entire process “consumes your life” and “all you care about is the Bachelor.”

“[Second Chances] is more relaxed. You don’t really get involved in the dating life with other people,” Corinne dishes. “You are just there to get to know this person. Different scenarios entirely.”

The new show offers reality stars from several shows a new opportunity to find love through a series of blind dates, which are strategically arranged with the help of the First Round’s On Me dating app. In addition to pursuing her own romances, Corinne will also share commentary alongside Chelsea Briggs, Courtney Dober, Kristen Doute and Garin Flowers.

Corinne adds that Second Chances “stands out” from other dating shows “because you’re meeting someone who also really wants to meet someone” and isn’t there for “clout.”

After noting that no one on Second Chances is participating on the show just for fame, she explains that the stars get to quickly know each other by “playing a game” in which they ask each other important questions.

Corinne was first introduced to fans in 2017 when she competed on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. She quickly solidified herself as the season’s villain, and made it all the way to hometown dates before Nick, 43, broke up with her.

Not only does she talk to Life & Style about Second Chances, but she also shares advice for the men competing on Jenn Tran’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

“Just be yourself from the beginning. Don’t have someone at home waiting for you. Don’t be talking to other people if you’re gonna wind up with this person. Don’t put on a front,” she tells the men vying for Jenn’s heart. “Just be yourself. Is that so hard?”

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Corinne goes on to explain the importance of being true to yourself, saying it’s “going to end up bad” if the winner is not sincere. “You guys are going to break up just like everybody else in the franchise,” she adds. “So just be yourself.”

Fans can see Corinne’s latest dating experience when Second Chances premieres on bspoketv on Thursday, July 25.