Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick revealed where she stands with her half sister and mother amid her family drama while exclusively speaking to Life & Style at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11.

During season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans watched Angelina, 38, meet her biological father, Alfred William, her half sister, Michelle, and her aunt after she learned her father’s identity. While she instantly hit it off with Michelle, the MTV personality struggled to form a bond with her father and accused him of trying to use her for her money.

“Everything’s just good, you know what I mean? Everything’s good right now and I’m trying to keep it that way,” Angelina, 38, told Life & Style about where she stands with Michelle. “That’s really it. It’s just been a lot.”

Not only did she not get along with her biological father, but her interest in creating a relationship with her newfound family had a negative impact on her dynamic with her mother. However, Angelina told Life & Style that she and her mother are back on good terms.

“We’re better now. We’re good,” she shared. “We actually just went out to dinner like a week ago. I love my mom no matter what happens. That’s my mother. She gave birth to me.”

During the May 23 reunion episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina revealed that she no longer had a relationship with Alfred. After admitting that she “kept spiraling” with her dad after they met, she said that “every day was something else.”

“Why the f–k are you just meeting me and asking me for money right away?” she asked.

Angelina then shared that she had officially “closed the door” on her relationship with Alfred. “I gave him a second chance. He asked me for Rangers tickets. I said, ‘For who?’ [He said], ‘Me and Michelle.’ Hi! I’m your daughter too! What the f–k,” she told her costars.

Angelina immediately knew that something was off with her biological, and she told costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino that their relationship “got weird” during the February 15 episode.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“The night I met him, he grabs my watch and he’s like, ‘Is that a Rolex?’ I really didn’t want to think anything of it. But then his dog had this big infection and he was saying he didn’t have the money for the dog. So I took him to the vet that I go to and it was $1,000,” she recalled. “He was like, ‘Angelina, can you help me?’ One week later, he has a car that’s not working anymore. So he’s like, ‘Can you hook me up?’”

The 2024 MTV VMAs Are Here Guessing Game Play now

After listing all of the free items Alfred asked her for, Angelina wrote him a text message that read, “Do not contact me for money ever again. If you’d like to have a relationship with your daughter, I’ll be here for you when you’re ready. Love you.”

In addition to sharing updates about her family, Angelina also teased what fans can expect when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on Thursday, September 19. “It’s just a lot of drama, as usual,” she said. “There’s fun though, too.”