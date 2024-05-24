Angelina Pivarnick gave an update about where she stands with her biological dad after their falling out on season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The reality star admitted that she no longer has a relationship with her birth father, Alfred William.

During the show’s reunion episode on Thursday, May 23, Angelina, 37, admitted that things “kept spiraling” with her dad following their first meeting, which was documented on Jersey Shore. “Every day was something else,” the podcaster explained. “Why the f–k are you just meeting me and asking me for money right away?”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino asked Angelina if she had “closed the door” on her relationship with Alfred, to which she replied, “I did. I gave him a second chance. He asked me for Rangers tickets. I said, ‘For who?’ [He said], ‘Me and [my daughter] Michelle.’ Hi! I’m your daughter too! What the f–k.”

Angelina was in her 30s when she found out that the man who raised her wasn’t her biological father, which is what led her to search for her birth family. Mike, 41, found a genealogist to help with the search, which is how Angelina was able to locate Alfred and meet him. After their first meeting, she was excited to start building a relationship with her dad, but things started falling apart quickly.

“Everything just, like, got weird,” Angelina told Mike during the February 15 episode of Jersey Shore. “The night I met him, he grabs my watch and he’s like, ‘Is that a Rolex?’ I really didn’t want to think anything of it. But then his dog had this big infection and he was saying he didn’t have the money for the dog. So I took him to the vet that I go to and it was $1,000. He was like, ‘Angelina, can you help me?’ One week later, he has a car that’s not working anymore. So he’s like, ‘Can you hook me up?’”

She went on to list other instances where Alfred asked her for money or free things. With some help from Mike, Angelina crafted a text message to Alfred, where she wrote, “Do not contact me for money ever again. If you’d like to have a relationship with your daughter, I’ll be here for you when you’re ready. Love you.”

At the reunion, she revealed that her dad sent her a “f–king novel” in response. “It kept going and going,” the Staten Island native shared. “It was just so terrible, the text.”

Angelina has also had a strained relationship with her mom in recent years. They stopped talking after Ang found out that she’d been lied to about who her real father was. However, she revealed during the reunion that she was working on repairing things with her mother.

“I went to her apartment two weeks ago for the first time in a year,” she shared. “We are [rebuilding].”