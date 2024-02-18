Family can be complicated. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick knows that first-hand. The reality star didn’t have much family at her wedding to Chris Larangeira in 2019 and told Life & Style exclusively there were “reasons why” certain family members “weren’t there.”

Angelina’s family situation got even more complicated in 2023 when she found out that the man she knew as her dad wasn’t actually her biological father.

Who Are Angelina’s Parents?

During season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the Staten Island native opened up to her longtime roommates about her difficult childhood with her parents.

“My parents didn’t have a good relationship, my father was a cheater. He was an abusive father. He was never a father to me growing up as a kid,” she said on the “Awkward City” episode. “He met my mother in court because my father was always getting out of jail. When I was born, my father was in jail. He only had me because it was going to get him a lesser jail sentence … that’s exactly … he told me that.”

Though not much is known about her mom, Ann Marie Pivarnick, she did speak with Radar Online about Angelina being “ridiculed” in public during season 1 of the original series.

The TV personality told Life & Style she doesn’t “have a family really” before her 2019 nuptials. “I don’t talk to my mother, I don’t talk to my father,” she explained.

Who Is Angelina Pivarnick’s Biological Dad?

In 2023, Angelina took a DNA test and found out that the man whom she knew as her father for 37 years was not her biological parent. The MTV personality pointed out that her father always “treated [her differently]” than her sisters and now she felt like she understood why.

With help from a genealogist, Angelina was able to track down her biological dad, Alfred Williams. Alfred lives in Monmouth County, New Jersey, not far from Angelina.

The pair’s first meeting in 2023 was documented on a February 2024 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Angelina also met her father’s sister and one of her cousins from that side of her family.

While she was initially thrilled to have formed a connection with her biological dad, the two eventually had a falling out. “It wasn’t good,” she told Life & Style exclusively in December 2023. On another episode of Jersey Shore, she explained that her relationship with Alfred crumbled after he continuously asked her for money. “Every time I spoke to him it would be something new,” she explained.

After she met Alfred, Angelina’s relationship with her mom became even more strained. “She will not speak to me,” the All Star Shore alum admitted. “It’s very sad.”

Who Are Angelina Pivarnick’s Sisters?

Amanda Pivarnick was the maid of honor at Angelina’s wedding. According to her Instagram account, she has a daughter named Aubree Marie.

“I have my sister, my uncle and that’s it,” the Jersey Shore original told Life & Style about her family ahead of her wedding. Once Angelina learned the truth about her father, she found out that Amanda was actually her half sister.

Angelina also grew up with another half sister named Alyssa Pivarnick. When she got her DNA results in 2023, she met another half sister named Michelle Williams, whose father is also Alfred.

Who Is Angelina Pivarnick’s Uncle?

Not much is known about Angelina’s uncle, but according to her, she and the family member are close. He “helped” her “every step of the way” during her ongoing battle with depression after getting injured on the job while working as an EMT in November 2017.

Despite not having a bond with everyone in her immediate family, it’s clear the MTV starlet treasures the people she keeps close.