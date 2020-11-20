Who Is the Richest Cast Member of ‘Jersey Shore’? See All Their Net Worths!

Thanks to drunken hook-ups with roommates, seemingly endless relationship drama and a memorable duck phone that quacked instead of rang, the cast of Jersey Shore made bank during their six-season run on MTV. While each member made some serious cash, who was the richest person on the show? We rounded up everyone’s net worths from the famous “family” to give you an idea of how much money they make.

The cast sure has had their financial ups and downs over the years. From now-defunct businesses and promotion deals to tax fraud and legal battles, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and the on-again, off-again roommate Angelina Pivarnick might have more (or less!) in their bank accounts than most fans would think.

The beloved series ran from 2009 to 2012 and was a smash hit from the first few episodes. During the early days of the show that made the cast household names, the group worked for their room and board. They each put in shifts at the now-legendary Shore Store, a gift shop with Seaside Heights memorabilia. During those humble beginnings, every penny counted!

In fact, the Shore Store owner and manager, Danny Merk, said that despite The Situation’s laziness, he was quite talented in the sales department. By the end of the group’s time working at the gift shop, their pay increased from $10 an hour to $20 an hour. Not bad!

During season 2 when the crew spent the summer in Miami, the cast worked at Lecca Lecca Gelato Caffé, which was selected by production because the owner and operator was born in Italy. Unsurprisingly, the location fit in perfectly.

The Jersey Shore family jetted off to Florence, Italy, for season 4 of the series — and despite the exciting trip to explore their heritage, they still had to put in the work. The group was employed at O’Vesuvio pizza parlour, located near the famous Uffizi Gallery. Though there was a bit of a language barrier at times, the cast really flexed their charm and made it work.

The stars returned to the small screen for more antics together in Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which has surely upped their earnings considerably.

