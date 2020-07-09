The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Has Come a Long Way! See Who’s Single, Married or Dating

It’s been a whirlwind for the Jersey Shore cast since the MTV show premiered in 2009 — especially when it comes to their love lives. While some of the reality stars promised to “never fall in love at the Jersey shore” (ahem, we’re looking at you, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro), it was inevitable for some who ended up getting married. However, others are still enjoying the single life.

Over the last decade, we’ve seen Ronnie, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola hook up with guidos and guidettes and some even settled down with the one. However, it’s safe to say they didn’t expect it to ever happen.

For instance, Snooki met her husband, Jionni LaValle, down the shore on season 3 of the series. At first, their relationship began as a one night stand, which led to Snooki forgetting his name. Instead, she kept calling him Bernard. However, the pair ended up reconnecting via Facebook, and a relationship blossomed from there. Now, the couple are married with three children.

The duo, who tied the knot in 2014, still put in the effort to keep the spark alive. “We make sure to have movie nights with wine and cuddles when the kids are asleep,” she replied to a fan who asked if they ever get alone time together.

Another star who met someone at the Jersey shore is JWoww. Jenni and Roger Mathews met during season 1 of the show, but she was dating ex-boyfriend Tom Lippolis at the time. It wasn’t until season 3 when Roger was introduced and viewers got to see their romance flourish. The pair continued dating off the show and ended up getting married in 2015 — three years after he popped the question.

Unfortunately, their relationship was short-lived. JWoww and Roger ended up splitting in 2018, after welcoming two kids together.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Jersey Shore stars’ relationship statuses.