Vinny and Pauly D Are Back — and So Are Their Exes! Meet the Cast of ‘Double Shot at Love’ Season 2

Your favorite Double Shot at Love stars are back, and the season 2 cast features some familiar faces. Not only are Paul DelVecchio Jr., a.k.a. DJ Pauly D, and Vinny Guadagnino ready for a good time, so are six of their exes. When the show returns on Thursday, June 11, the Jersey Shore stars will be reunited with several season 1 cast members. That’s right — Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall and Susan “Suzi” Baidya are all making their triumphant return.

In season 1, these six women were just a few of the 20 girls hoping to win over two of Jersey Shore’s most eligible bachelors. However, by the end of the season, it was clear not everyone was going to get a happily ever after — even the two girls who were left standing. After narrowing down his love interests until Nikki was his final choice, Pauly D decided he was actually better off “rolling solo” for now. Though Vinny D thought he might have a future with Alysse, it was short-lived. During the reunion show, she said their relationship was great until it faded away into all but nothing, and she wasn’t exactly excited to reconcile.

However, many fans thought there were unanswered questions in his relationship with Maria — and now it looks like they’ll get a second shot. This time around, Double Shot at Love is bringing together Pauly D, Vinny, six of their season 1 exes and a few new guys. Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke and Nicky Curd are all joining the crew, and the formula for how the show works is changing. Instead of keeping the guys and girls separate, everyone has the chance to live together for some wild fun and sun in Las Vegas.

The show may be called a Double Shot at Love, but it’s not about winning a shot with Vinny or Pauly. Instead, everyone’s getting a double dose of trouble and adventure as they all party together. But that doesn’t mean sparks won’t fly. We don’t know about you, but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on our favorite DJ and Nikki to see if any of that old magic is still there. And as for Maria and Vinny, well, we can’t pretend we don’t still ship them.

Check out the gallery below to meet all the new and returning cast members from season 2 of Double Shot at Love.