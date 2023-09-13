'Jersey Shore': Who Is Angelina's Father? DNA Results

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick shared a vulnerable family topic with fans and costars after finding out that her father is not her biological dad. Viewers watched the Staten Island native take a DNA test during a September 2023 episode of the hit MTV show, which led to life-changing results. Angelina has since opened up about the situation online and shared updates on where she stands with her family who hid the truth of her father from her.

What Happened To Angelina From ‘Jersey Shore’?

The TV personality revealed during season 7 that her mother had previously told her, “Your father might not be your father.” Although she has a “nonexistent” relationship with her dad, her mother’s comment pushed her to take a DNA test to get answers.

Angelina received the results in the wee hours of the morning, informing her that she shared 50% of her mother’s DNA – but not her father’s. The reality star quickly told her sister Amanda the news, who had “no words” after learning the truth.

As she was processing the blindsiding news, Angelina posted a cryptic social media post that caught the attention of costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. He called her in an attempt to see if she was OK, but the former paramedic didn’t answer the phone calls. So, he showed up to her house unannounced where she gave him the lowdown.

Angelina Pivarnick/ Instagram

After he asked how she felt about the situation, Angelina replied, “I always knew something was weird about our relationship and the way he would treat my other two sisters. But, like, I never knew why.”

“Blindsiding is an understatement. To find out the guy that I thought was my father is not my father, it’s f–king hurtful. It’s very hurtful. I don’t really trust people anymore,” she said in a confessional.

Is ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Adopted?

Angelina hasn’t confirmed if she was adopted by her sisters’ biological father after the DNA results were revealed on the show. That being said, she addressed the topic via Instagram on September 13 alongside a selfie of herself crying.

“These past three years haven’t been kind to me. When will my heart mend and heal. This year alone I found out things and I don’t even know how I’m still standing … Was lied to my whole life about who I am and where I came from.. my hearts broken… I don’t know how to fix it. I woke up this morning crying,” she wrote. “Unless u have dealt with the same thing you won’t truly know how it feels. My identity for years was a lie. This is my truth. My story and im allowed to speak the truth about what people have put me through.”

In addition to the paternity news, Angelina went through a nasty divorce with ex-husband Chris Larangeira in early 2022 that was finalized that May.

“If you feel out of place please take a dna test. I know it’s scary but you will know the truth at least. Ppl are trying to silence me for the pain they put me through for years. And it’s not going to happen,” the lengthy caption continued. “I need you all to pray for me as much as you could right now. I can’t do this much longer.”

Angelina concluded her message admitting that she needs “happiness and peace.” In order to achieve that, she wants friends who “don’t just call” to go out but will stay at her house and enjoy at-home activities.