Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick admitted that meeting her biological father wasn’t all that she hoped it would be during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

After fans watched Angelina, 37, learn that the man who she believed was her father is not actually her biological parent during season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the reality star was able to learn her biological father’s identity and meet him.

“It wasn’t good,” she told Life & Style about the meeting during iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on December 8.

After noting that she didn’t want to “trash this man,” Angelina said she would reveal the truth about the experience. The MTV personality explained she wanted her father to ask her to “get ice cream” or “to go to the movies,” but it “never happened.”

“It’s more like, ‘Buy me a car, buy me this,’” she revealed. “The first night I met him, he grabbed my Rolex and he was like, ‘Is that a Rolex?’”

Angelina said she confirmed that the watch was a Rolex, and her father replied by stating that he always wanted one of his own. “I was like, ‘Are you f–king kidding me?’” she continued.

The Staten Island native then explained that her decision to get to know her biological father and his family has had a negative impact on her relationship with her mother. “She will not speak to me,” Angelina said. “It’s very sad. I love my mother to death.”

She went on to claim that her family is “mad” that she’s created a relationship with her new half-sister. “She has an autistic child, who I love so much,” Angelina gushed about her new family members. “And she’s got another son, who I love. Those are my nephews.”

“And then I met my aunt, and then I have a grandmother that’s 84 years old and I have eight cousins,” she further explained. “She adopted eight children.”

Now that Angelina has created bonds with her half-sister and other family members, she said she’s hopeful to create new family traditions with them.

“Every single holiday my mother would work. She was a waitress. She’s still a waitress,” she explained. “So instead of staying home with her family, she would work. Unfortunately, she had to because my father never paid child support.”

Due to her mother’s busy work schedule, Angelina explained that she and her sisters Alyssa and Amanda “were alone” a lot and she had to take on the parental role.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

“Now I know I could have family traditions in my house,” she added, noting that she hopes to create new traditions when she becomes a mother in the future.

Fans previously watched Angelina come to terms with the fact that she never knew her biological father during season 7. The season ended on a hopeful note when Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino enlisted the help of Jersey-based genealogist Pamela Slaton, who was able to track down her father.

“I deserve this. This is a very happy moment,” Angelina told her costars during the episode. “This whole thing puts things in perspective and I’m so thankful to everybody for everybody helping me find my dad.”