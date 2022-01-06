Despite a few flings here and there, Jersey Shore‘s Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio was single for the majority of his time on reality television. However, his eligible bachelor ways came to a halt after meeting his now girlfriend, Nikki Hall. Well … sort of, anyway. While the world-famous DJ and the model are still together today, they’ve definitely gone through a lot as a couple. To learn more about Pauly and Nikki’s romance, keep reading.

How did Pauly D and Nikki meet?

On reality TV, of course! The social media influencer was a contestant on season 1 of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny.

It was clear to viewers from the beginning that Pauly and Nikki had a strong connection. That said, the father of one, who shares daughter Amabella with ex Amanda Markert, chose not to pursue anything serious with Nikki at the end of season 1.

When did Pauly D and Nikki start dating?

Thankfully, they reconnected while filming season 2 of Double Shot at Love. By the season finale, a loved-up Pauly D and Nikki claimed they were going to take things slow but come October 2020, fans noticed they were quarantining together in Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend,” Pauly dished to In Touch during a January 2021 interview.

KCR/Shutterstock

“Nikki and I, we left Double Shot with a connection, and we rebuilt that connection on Double Shot 2. It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown,” the Providence, Rhode Island, native added. “This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse. It pulled tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”

At first, Pauly’s fellow Jersey Shore roomies couldn’t believe he finally settled down. “I never thought I’d see the day,” Deena Cortese joked after Pauly D broke the news of his relationship via Zoom call during season 4 of JSFV.

Are Pauly D and Nikki getting engaged?

A lot of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers suspect Pauly proposed to Nikki while filming season 5 of the spinoff series premiering on January 6, 2022.