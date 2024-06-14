Taylor Swift confirmed that her Eras tour is coming to an end in December after it was extended several times.

“People have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’” Taylor, 34, told the crowd during the 100th show of the tour in Liverpool, England, on Thursday, June 13. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”

The announcement means that Taylor’s final show on the tour will be held in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8 following three nights in the city.

The “Cornelia Street” singer explained that the tour was “the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life.”

“I think that this tour has really become my entire life,” Taylor continued. “It’s taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore. All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mash-ups and think about what you might want to hear.”

She then went on to thank her fans for making the tour such a great experience. “You have done so much to be with us, right?” Taylor said. “You’ve made plans so far in advance, you planned what you were going to wear, you memorized lyrics, you got yourselves here, you figured out parking, you figured out transportation.”

“I want to spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in this moment with you and being here with you,” she concluded. “Just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows. So, thank you.”

Taylor kicked off the Eras tour in the United States in March 2023, and has brought the three and a half hour show to many cities across the world. She has even documented the concert experience in the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, which hit theaters in October 2023.

The “Cruel Summer” singer has been open about how special the Eras tour experience has been for her.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“I’ve always had fun doing this. I can’t believe I get to do music as a career. That’s crazy,” she said during the movie premiere. “I’ve always had so much fun doing it. I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I have had on The Eras Tour. It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life.”