Putting the feud rumors to rest? Lana Del Rey made a rare comment about collaborator Taylor Swift amid speculation that there has been recent tension between the two pop stars.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer, 38, spoke about the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 34, in an interview with BBC News published on Thursday, June 6. She shared why she thinks Taylor’s career has been so successful.

“She wants it,” Lana said. “She’s told me so many times that she wants it more than anyone. And how amazing — she’s getting exactly what she wants. She’s driven, and I think it’s really paid off.”

Lana’s statement comes weeks after fans speculated that Taylor snubbed the New York native by not attending her headlining set at Coachella 2024, despite being present at the festival. Additionally, fans noticed that Lana no longer followed the “Lover” singer on Instagram. However, neither artist has addressed a possible feud.

Taylor and Lana first collaborated in October 2022 when the “Young and Beautiful” hitmaker sang background vocals for Taylor’s Midnights hit “Snow on the Beach.” However, many fans of Lana were upset that she didn’t get a chance to sing her own verse on the track. Little did they know that Taylor did want the Grammy Award nominee to have a full feature, as Lana revealed in a February 2023 interview with Billboard.

“Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted,” she said. “My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production. She was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song. I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since [producer] Jack [Antonoff] and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor.”

A few months later, Taylor surprised fans by announcing a new version of “Snow on the Beach” with a full feature from Lana.

“You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on ‘Snow on the Beach.’ Love u @honeymoon,” she wrote on X in May 2023.

Though many fans were expecting to see Taylor walk the Grammys 2024 red carpet with boyfriend Travis Kelce in February, they were equally as excited when she arrived with Lana as her date for the evening. Taylor also pulled Lana, who was nominated for Album of the Year for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., on stage when the “Fortnite” singer won the accolade.

“I think [Lana is] a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now,” Taylor said. “I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that [Lana has] done. I’m so lucky to know you and to be your friend.”