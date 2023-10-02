Taylor Swift has always been surrounded by close friends, but some have come and gone over the years. However, there are members of her squad who have been close to the singer for more than a decade while she’s added new members to her inner circle.

The “Karma” songstress showed who she was tightest with in 2023 when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game versus the New York Jets and brought along friends old and new to watch rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce play. Most of the group also attended a New York City dinner the night before with Taylor where she showed who means the most to her during the current era of her life.

Scroll down to learn more about Taylor Swift’s friends squad.