That’s my man! Taylor Swift was caught oncamera seemingly gushing about rumored NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce to close pal Blake Lively at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1, at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

“Look at him,” the singer, 33, leaned in and appeared to tell Blake as she adoringly gazed down on the field, according to footage captured and shared on social media. Travis, 33, and other Chiefs players shared post-game hugs and handshakes with the opposing team, while Taylor made some cute arm movements mimicking the tight end’s celebratory behavior as cameras cut away to him on the field.

The “Cruel Summer” singer attended her second Chiefs game in a row to watch Travis play in-person. The week prior, she flew to Kansas City to watch the team take on and crush the Chicago Bears 41-10 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Jets game was far closer, as they squeaked past with a 23-20 victory where there were far less cutaways of Taylor in the stands as Travis didn’t get nearly as many passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, NBC made sure to make fans aware of her presence, presenting an introduction to the game by Carson Daly with a tutorial for Taylor’s fans tuning in to the game as to the basics of football, the key players in the game and other elements all set to various titles, lyrics and references to her songs.

Since the game took place just outside of New York City, Taylor brought along an A-list squad of pals. She arrived at the game with Blake, 36, husband Ryan Reynolds and his close pal Hugh Jackman. After going through security, they met up with actress Sophie Turner, singer Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor’s brother Austin Swift, who all joined Taylor in a skybox to watch the game.

Taylor was seen doing most of her celebrating during the same next to Blake and was also joined by Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes. At one point, Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, stopped by the Grammy winner’s suite where they hugged and had a sweet conversation that was caught by NBC’s cameras. During the game in Kansas City, Taylor sat next to Donna in Travis’ skybox where the two were seen bonding. Taylor even wore a red Kansas City Chiefs windbreaker to show her loyalty to her rumored boyfriend’s team.

The “Lavender Haze” songstress played it more neutral at the Jets game as the stadium was filed with fans from New York and New Jersey. She donned a black turtleneck paired with high-waisted jean shorts, black boots and a black leather jacket.

The unlikely romance between the queen of pop and the NFL superstar seemingly began after Travis revealed in July that he attended her Eras tour show at Arrowhead Stadium and tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, only to be denied, during his “New Heights Show” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

That was enough to catch Taylor’s attention, as Travis revealed he extended an invitation to watch him play in person. During a September 23 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Travis said he told Taylor, “I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.” The following day, she did just that.

After the game, the pair drove off into the night in his vintage convertible where they later met up with his teammates at a private party at Kansas City’s Prime Social Rooftop. Photos later emerged of Taylor siting on Travis’ lap with her arm round his neck.