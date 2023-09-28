In case you missed it (though we’re not sure how you could have) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemed to hard launch their relationship in front of 75,000 Kansas City Chiefs fans on Sunday, September 24. But it’s the “You Belong With Me” singer’s effortlessly chic outfit that has people talking!

Where to Buy Taylor Swift’s Kansas City Chiefs Jacket

Taylor’s Kansas City Chiefs New Era white and red zip-up windbreaker jacket flew off the shelves after the songstress was spotted rocking the bold look at Arrowhead stadium. The Pennsylvania native was seen having the time of her life in Travis’ family and friends’ box suite to watch her rumored new man take on the Chicago Bears. Taylor was cheering alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, as well as his childhood friends, one of whom Tay was seen chest-bumping.

Fanatics – an online store that sells merch for every professional sports team imaginable – is currently sold out of the outerwear in every size, which was priced at $89.99.

For those Swifties still hoping to rock the sure-to-be popular Traylor couple’s costume this Halloween, Forever 21 sells a nearly identical dupe. Pair that with a Travis jersey, which are reportedly also flying off the shelves, and you’re sure to win a costume contest!

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Dating?

Following the game, Taylor and Travis were spotted leaving the stadium and hitting the town in his vintage Chevrolet Chevelle. The pair showed no PDA as they walked through the tunnel and into his awaiting “getaway car.” They were later spotted at Trav’s after-party on a rented-out rooftop in KC, Missouri. Tay donned a cute denim dress as the two got cozy amongst the Ohio native’s friends, family and teammates.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Miss Americana star was seen perched on the Super Bowl champs lap with her arm dangled around his neck.

Following their first public outing, Travis opened up about his weekend on his podcast, “New Heights,” which he cohosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. “I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” he said on September 27. “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”

“She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light,” he continued, adding that “everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about [her].”

When asked about his newfound fame, Travis confessed that he “brought all this attention” on himself.

“I’m the one — I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt hurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor,” he said. “It is my personal life and I wanna respect both of our lives.”