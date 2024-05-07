Zendaya’s Met Gala Outfits Over the Years: Fashion Photos

Zendaya Never Misses With Her Met Gala Outfits! Photos of All of Her Looks Over the Years

Zendaya puts her all into everything she commits to, including her memorable Met Gala looks over the years.

The actress and producer attended the biggest night in fashion for the first time in 2015 and walked the picture-perfect steps like she did it a million times before. Zendaya wore a Fausto Puglisi-designed mini pouf dress that featured a low train. The Euphoria star instantly became a fan favorite at the Met Gala and has attended the star-studded event six times already!

In 2024, Zendaya co-chaired the biggest night in fashion alongside A-listers including Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Anna Wintour.