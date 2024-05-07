Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Zendaya’s Met Gala Outfits Over the Years: Fashion Photos

Getty (3)

Zendaya Never Misses With Her Met Gala Outfits! Photos of All of Her Looks Over the Years

Fashion & Beauty
May 7, 2024 2:09 pm·
By
Picture

Zendaya puts her all into everything she commits to, including her memorable Met Gala looks over the years.

Deal of the Day Blue Bathing suit 4-7-24

Deal of the Day

This ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal

The actress and producer attended the biggest night in fashion for the first time in 2015 and walked the picture-perfect steps like she did it a million times before. Zendaya wore a Fausto Puglisi-designed mini pouf dress that featured a low train. The Euphoria star instantly became a fan favorite at the Met Gala and has attended the star-studded event six times already!

In 2024, Zendaya co-chaired the biggest night in fashion alongside A-listers including Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Anna Wintour.

Picture