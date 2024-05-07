No, Katy Perry was not at the 2024 Met Gala — but some very convincing AI-generated photos of the singer in two different fake dresses had many fans and her mom believing that she was.

As celebrities arrived on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps on Monday, May 6, photos and videos of their outfits circulated on social media, along with chatter from fans about the best and worst-dressed guests. Amid the chaos of the red carpet, two fake images of Katy, 39, wearing floral ensembles fit for the “Garden of Time” dress code made the rounds on X, although it’s unclear where they originated.

In one photo, the American Idol judge wore a huge ballgown adorned with flowers and a moss trim. Her long black hair was styled in waves on her shoulders. Meanwhile, the other image showed Katy wearing a shorter dress that featured a gold corset top with a key on the front. The bottom half of the frock was made of green mesh material in a floral design. This time, Katy’s hair was styled straight and appeared to be wet.

Though the “Roar” singer wasn’t actually at the Met Gala this year, many fans online were in agreement that she was among the best-dressed attendees.

“Katy Perry. Love it,” one fan wrote on X in response to the gown photo, while another tweeted that she looked “absolutely gorgeous” in the corset look.

Other users joked about how they were fooled by the AI photos.

“Fell for an AI image of Katy Perry at the met,” one fan wrote.

“Internet is playing with my mind right now,” another user added.

The images gained so much traction that Katy herself shared them on her Instagram page, along with a text from her mom, Mary Hudson, who also fell for the fakes.

“Didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol,” her mom texted. Katy replied, “Lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!”

Also included in the post was a video of the singer in the studio. In the caption, she wrote, “Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.”

Katy has attended the Met Gala in the past, but her most recent time at the event was in 2022. At the time, she wore a black Oscar de la Renta gown, which was quite a simple look compared to her chandelier and cheeseburger ensembles for the 2019 Met Gala.