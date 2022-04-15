Switching it up! American Idol judge Katy Perry revealed that her Met Gala look this year is going to be different from her previous get up’s at “fashion’s biggest night of the year.”

“This time, I’m going to play a whole different card,” the pop star told Page Six Style on Friday, April 15. “You know, it would be pretty obvious for me to go play the kooky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colorful card.”

The “California Gurls” singer has made daring fashion choices at the Met Gala in past years. At the 2019 Met Gala where the theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion, Katy showed up and showed out in a crystal-filled Moschino dress with a chandelier attached to her head and around her waist.

“I know what the people want, and I know where I came from,” the musician explained. “I take fashion risks all the time, but I never have any regrets.”

This year’s event, which will take place at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday on May 2, will be hosted by Hollywood’s it couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, alongside actress Regina King and Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The 2022 Met Gala theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, the second part of the 2021 theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Vogue revealed the dress code on Thursday, April 14 as gilded glamour and white tie. Pretty much, we’re probably going to see many Bridgerton looks.

“Maybe I’ll just come in a suit of armor or something,” the “Dark Horse” artist teased. “Maybe I’m not even going, because I’m going to send someone the armor and they’re just going to pretend to be me!”

Katy’s most humorous — and rather delicious looking — Met Gala outfit was also in 2019, when she changed into a cheeseburger costume. She paired the burger ensemble with shimmery burger shoes. Fellow celebrities who attended the 2019 ate her costume up … no pun intended.

Pop-Country star Taylor Swift and Katy ended their ongoing feud by releasing the “You Need to Calm Down” music video in June 2019. While the new friendship was the premise of the video, the costumes took center stage. The “I Kissed a Girl” singer wore her Met Gala burger costume while T-Swift matched the energy with a french fry costume.