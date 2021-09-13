Even if you aren’t a fan of Billie Eilish‘s music — which you should be — there’s a strong chance you appreciate her sense of style. After all, the “Happier Than Ever” artist never misses an opportunity to show off on the red carpet, and that includes at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, September 13.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Billie, 19, stepped out at the esteemed ball wearing an elegant orange Oscar de la Renta gown. “It was time for this, and I feel like I’ve grown so much over the past few years,” the artist told Keke Palmer on the red carpet, saying “holiday Barbie” was her inspiration.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles native is the youngest Met Gala cochair in the history of the event. Billie is joined this year by cochairs Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

If you’ve been following Billie since day one, then you already know her fashion choices have changed dramatically in recent months. For the majority of her time in the spotlight, the “Lovely” singer was known for wearing extremely baggy (but still designer) clothing.

As she got older, Billie began experimenting more, most notably while posing on British Vogue‘s June 2021 cover. “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud,” she explained to the publication.

“Me and all the girls are hoes, and f–k it, you know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that,” Billie declared. “Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you.”

On Sunday, September 12, the Grammy Award winner arrived at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a loose, all-black outfit that completely covered her body. Ultimately, it looks like Billie will never put herself in a box when it comes to style.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good,” she told British Vogue. “If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f–k it. If you feel like you look good, you look good.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala.