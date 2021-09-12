Oh, what a night! Some of your favorite stars wowed the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12, in Brooklyn, New York.

Although the VMAs weren’t canceled in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic made for a no-in-person ceremony. However, a year later, the biggest names in music are back together and better than ever! Fans can expect performances from host Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Chlöe Bailey of Chloe x Halle.

Lorde was slated to perform music from her latest album, Solar Power, but the official VMAs Twitter account explained why it’s not happening. “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”

Beyond the incredible performers, there are some exciting nominees, especially for newbies like Olivia Rodrigo. At just 18 years old, the former Disney Channel actress is nominated for a whopping five awards: Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Video of the Year, Best Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year.

All of the nominations come from Olivia’s May 2021 album, Sour. “Every song is so personal and close to my heart. Getting to share them with people is the most special thing I’ve ever done in my life. Thank you to everyone who made this album happen,” she gushed via Instagram at the time.

“Whatever happens with the album, I’m just so grateful I got to work with all these incredible people. And I’m so lucky songwriting and music exists. I hope you guys enjoy the 34 minutes and 46 seconds of me spilling my guts out.”

Many of Olivia’s songs were inspired by artists like Taylor Swift, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Avril Lavigne, Gwen Stefani, Ashlee Simpson and more. “I feel like music is becoming increasingly genreless. I suppose I’m considered a pop artist, but I’ve never felt like one,” Olivia previously told The Face.

“This album is full of stuff that I like, which is so diverse. There are elements of alternative rock in there, alt-pop, some country and definitely a lot of folk,” she added. “I think anyone can find something they like hidden in one of the songs.”

Scroll through the gallery below to red carpet photos of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.