Katy Perry’s Outfits on ‘American Idol’ Will Keep You Coming Back Week After Week

Stylish mama! Katy Perry wows with her unique outfits week after week on American Idol. From a cow-print pantsuit (and matching accessories) to a flower poncho, the “Roar” artist has been stealing the show from behind the judges’ table.

Not only are her singing competition ensembles fashionable, they are also functional for the “Firework” artist, 36. During the March 14 episode, Katy had a blast rocking a black-and-white Christian Siriano outfit. The best part? It featured a breast-feeding panel, which the new mom demonstrated for her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“If you need to feed, I’m ready to go!” the “California Gurls” artist declared while tearing down the panel and revealing her nude-colored bra underneath.

Needless to say, fans were entranced by the outfit. The cow-print peplum top and pants had a floor-length skirt attached. Of course, her boots, elbow-length gloves and hat also matched the funky look.

Season 19 is Katy’s first season back on American Idol after giving birth to daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom on August 26. An insider told Life & Style at the time Katy was “adapting well” and “enjoying every minute of being a new mom.”

“She hasn’t had much sleep and is pretty tired, but knows it’s part of the process. Her own mom, Mary, is helping out and Orlando is super hands-on,” added the insider.

The “Roar” singer gave an update on her sweet daughter in December 2020. “Daisy is doing great, thank you so much for all of your love and your prayers. She is the light of my life. She’s my angel and my heart is full,” she said during an Instagram Live four months after welcoming her bundle of joy.

Katy isn’t the only one experiencing baby bliss, Orlando, 44, gushed over fatherhood during an interview with the Sunday Times on March 21. The Lord of the Rings actor also shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“It’s amazing to be a father again,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor gushed. “There’s less anxiety this time and more presence. I’m a Capricorn, so I crave routine. Fortunately, my partner is really into that, too.”

Katy is feeling good — and looks amazing! Keep scrolling to see her fashionable outfits on American Idol.